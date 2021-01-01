From hyde & eek! boutique
Halloween 20ct Pumpkin Disposable Halloween Dinner Plates - Hyde & EEK! Boutique
Set the table for the fright night with these 20-Count Disposable Halloween Dinner Plates from Hyde and EEK! Boutique™. Each piece features a jack-o'-lantern with triangle eyes, nose and a wide mouth to pop against the black background. Made with paper, these disposable dinner plates make after party cleanup a breeze. Add pumpkin napkins, a pumpkin serving platter and pumpkin tumbler with straw to create a spooky-cute dining setup for your party guests during the Halloween season.