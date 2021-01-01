From hyde & eek! boutique
Halloween 13pc Skeleton Bag of Bones Halloween Decorative Prop - Hyde & EEK! Boutique
Turn your home into a haunted place this Halloween with this 13-Count Skeleton Bag of Bones Halloween Decorative Prop from Hyde and EEK! Boutique™. This 13-count of skeleton bones decorative prop features cracks and grayish finish for a realistic look that'll surely have hearts racing! Place this Halloween decorative prop together or scattered around to spook the neighborhood guests or trick or treaters.