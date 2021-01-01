Hallmann 41.73'' Console Table

It works great as a console table, entryway table, Hall table, display table, etc. This is a good table for behind the couch to keep your phone chargers, remotes, keys, and other items you need close by or behind a corner bed to sit lamps on. This console sofa entryway table rustic and simplistic. Easy to compliment your home decor and highlight taste. What is more, it will be a good decoration in your home, kitchen, and office! Table Base Color: Gold, Table Top Color: White