The dining set is a beautiful addition for your outdoor decor. Made from cast aluminum, the set includes four dining chairs and one mesh table. The features include a mesh back and seat rest and the table also features a patio umbrella opening. The antique black and sand finish is neutral to match any outdoor furniture and will hold up in any weather condition. Whether in your backyard, patio, deck or even your restaurant outdoor dining space, you'll enjoy this set for years to come. Best Selling Home Decor Hallandale 5-Piece Black Frame Patio Set with | 239068