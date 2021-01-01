Take a moment to relax on the storage bench as you get ready to head out the door or come home after a long day. Each section of the mudroom bench supports 250 pounds, so you can sit down to put on your shoes or set shopping bags down after a trip to the store with confidence. Two storage cabinets and cube shelving accommodate footwear for a clutter-free entryway, mudroom, or foyer. Each hall tree includes five coat hooks for hanging jackets, hats, and scarves. Smaller items can be stashed neatly inside four open compartments. This entryway bench and coat rack has been tested to meet Bush Furniture's standards for safety, performance, and durability.