Halifax Wide TV Stand for TVs up to 80" Gray - WyndenHall

Having just purchased your dream large flat screen TV - you need the perfect TV Stand to enhance your viewing pleasure. Look no further. The Halifax TV Stand is perfectly sized for TV's up to 80 inches. The 26 inch height puts the TV at a level that is ideal for comfortable viewing. The Halifax TV Stand has plenty of storage and space for all your media and gaming devices. It has a large centrally located open area with two drawers as well as two enclosed spaces. The two large side storage cabinets open to one adjustable shelf each. The unit features cord management cut-outs for easy installation of TV and media components. Color: Gray.