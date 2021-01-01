From trademark fine art
Trademark Fine Art 'Halifax Flora' Canvas Art by Rachel Paxton, Gold Ornate Frame
Advertisement
Trademark Fine Art 'Halifax Flora' Canvas Art by Rachel Paxton, Gold Ornate Frame:Artist: Rachel PaxtonSubject: Floral and BotanicalStyle: ContemporaryProduct Type: gold ornate frame, acrylicThis ready to hang piece in a gold ornate frame features pink flowers with an abstract pattern in the background.a giclee print under acrylic in a gold ornate frame. Giclee (jee-clay) is an advanced printmaking process for creating museum quality fine art reproductions. A clear acrylic facing is added to protect the print. The piece is fully assembled by professional framers and comes ready to hang.