Totally Bamboo Half Inch 2-Tone Board, Medium, 11" by 9", 100% Bamboo Cutting and Serving Board

◊ Totally Bamboo Half Inch 2-Tone bamboo boards are hard working and beautiful enough to display when not in use ◊ Boards are made by combining two shades of flat grain bamboo in for striking presentation when cooking or serving; all natural, no dyes or artificial treatment is used to achieve the color ◊ With a medium surface area, this is a great board for everyday food prep and serving; measures 11" by 8 7/8" by 1/2" thick; lightweight and easy to use and move ◊ Bamboo is one of the most renewable resources in the world and is a natural alternative to wood; it is substantially stronger than hard woods and easy on knife blades ◊ Hand wash with warm water and mild detergent; use Totally Bamboo's Revitalizing Mineral Oil to extend life and beauty of the boards, Weight: 0.5 Pounds, Manufacturer: TOTALLY BAMBOO