From bestonzon
40CM Half Ball Coconut Flowerpot Liner Cushion Pot Mat Creative Coconut Plant Base Pad Flowerpots Bottom Supplies (Light Brown)
Advertisement
Half-ball shape coconut fiber mat for flowerpot liner supplies. Made of natural coconut palm fiber and natural latex, environmentally friendly and durable. Great breathability and Hydrophobic, will not making the plants roots corrosion. Soft and practical for plants growing. Easy to shape the form you need with good flexibility. Suitable for planting flowers and plants, such as ivy, snapdragon, spider plant, etc.