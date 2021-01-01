Signature Design by Ashley Halanton Convertible Bunk Bed, Twin over Twin, Dark Brown

KIDS BUNK BED WITH LADDER: Add a touch of casual-cool flair with this stylish bunk bed set. The clean, modern silhouette makes a bold impression with its rich espresso brown finish HANDSOMELY CRAFTED: Made of solid wood. Sturdy ladder leads to the top bunk, designed with side rails. Included slats eliminate the need for a foundation or box spring CONTEMPORARY STYLE: Space-saving bunkbeds are perfect for sleepovers with friends, or in a shared kids' room. Plus, the fresh design will complement your kid's ever-changing style for years to come TWIN OVER TWIN BED: Assembled bunk bed measures 42.5” W x 80” D x 61.5” H. The Consumer Product Safety Commission states top bunks not be used for children under 6 years of age ASSEMBLY REQUIRED: Easy-to-follow instructions and hardware included. Screwdriver (not included) is needed for full assembly. Twin size mattress is available, sold separately DIRECT FROM THE MANUFACTURER: Ashley Furniture goes the extra mile to package, protect and deliver your purchase in a timely manner BUY WITH CONFIDENCE: Designed and manufactured by Ashley Furniture Industries. The trusted source for stylish furniture, lighting, rugs, accessories and mattresses. For every taste and budget