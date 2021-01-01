From pfaltzgraff
Haisley 12 Piece Dinnerware Set, Service for 4
Advertisement
Pfaltzgraff Haisley Dinnerware features a traditional intricate embossed, beautifully detailed design, that complements any decor and can be used for both formal and casual occasions. Crafted of high quality porcelain for long lasting beauty and durability. 12 piece dinnerware set, service for four, includes (4) each: 10-1/2 inch dinner plate, 8 inch pasta bowl and 6 inch soup cereal bowl. Microwave and dishwasher safe.