From hairstylist gift idea ka.

Hairstylist Gift Idea Ka. Hairdresser Primpin' Ain't Easy Funny Hairstylist Gift Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

$17.95
In stock
Buy at amazon

Description

Looking for hairstylist gift ideas? Our funny hairstylist design is perfect for hairstylists and hairdressers and their family. Hairstyling funny design that reads: Primpin' Ain't Easy featuring some hair buckles. Great to wear at the hairdressing salon and hairstyling school. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com