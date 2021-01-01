Put the finishing touch to a costume with this Green Hairspray. You'll look like a straight up punk rocker with this color. Mix the temporary hair color spray with black for an edgy look. Don't limit this just to Halloween, use it all year round to change up your style. It's safe to use and easily applies to the hair. Hold it close to your hair and apply for color streaks, use as many colors as you want. For a solid color in all your hair hold spray can far and mist.