Joico Hair Color - Vero K-Pak Creme Lightener

Vero K-Pak Creme Lightener. Lighten your hair easily between appointments with the help of this cream-based lightener that brings you fresh-from-the-salon style from the comfort of your own home. Combat dry, dull hair by infusing it with nutrients and conditioners. Shea butter, fatty acids and mineral oils enrich damaged strands with moisture and nourishment as the product lightens locks naturally.Note: Packaging for this product may vary from that shown in the image above.10.5 oz.