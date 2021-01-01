HAIPENG Standing Computer Table Laptop Desk Adjustable Height and Angle with Wheel Tray Mobile Portable, 3 Colors, 55x40cm (Color: Wood Color)

?Multipurpose?Bed Table, Breakfast Serving Bed Tray, lap desk, study desk, overbed table, Notebook Desk, PC Tray Table, writing desk? Adjustable Height?The range of vertical stroke is between 80cm to 116cm, make your desk fit all kinds of floor? Ideal in Small Spaces?The laptop desk can be placed in any corner of house, also can put small cups, books, magazines, laptops and so on, convenient and practical? Easy to Assemble and Move?Provide simple installation tools, very easy to install, 4 wheel castors make it easy to move and position? Service?Sold by the manufacturers directly, If there's any question, please contact us at any time