Big Ass Fans Haiku Outdoor 60 Low Profile Satin Nickel Haiku 60" Low Profile Mount 3 Blade Outdoor Ceiling Fan with Remote Control and Satin Nickel Mo

Big Ass Fans Haiku Outdoor 60 Low Profile Satin Nickel Haiku 60" Low Profile Mount 3 Blade Outdoor Ceiling Fan with Remote Control and Satin Nickel Motor / Body Features Aircraft-grade aluminum foils ensure the fan won't droop or sag Silence comes standard as each Haiku fan is hand balanced and sound tested in Lexington KY The elegant trumpet style canopy/mount provide stability ensure your fan doesn't sway or wobble Finish and Blade Variations (aircraft-grade aluminum airfoils): Satin Nickel finish includes Oil Rubbed Bronze blades Satin Nickel finish includes Caramel Bamboo blades Satin Nickel finish includes Cocoa Bamboo blades Satin Nickel finish includes Driftwood blades Fan is controllable by a remote control (included) Capable of being mounted on low ceilings Includes (1) 6" downrod (extension tube) Manufactured in America Uses an energy efficient reversible 31 watt DC motor CUL, ETL, and CSA rated for wet locations Energy star certified California Title 24 energy compliant Warranty Residential: 3 years Non-residential: 2 years Dimensions Blade Span: 60" Height: 12-5/16" Width: 60" Product Weight: 18.5 lbs Canopy Width: 6" Mounting Low Profile Mount Flat ceilings as low as 8 - 9.5 ft. (1) 6" extension tube Other available mounts (not included): Universal Mount Sloped or Flat ceilings from 9-14+ ft. (1) 20" and (1) 32" extension tubes (48" and 60") Blade Specifications Number of Blades: 3 Blades Included: Yes Reversible Blades: No Fan Blade Material: Aluminum or Bamboo Motor Specifications Speeds: 7 CFM high: 4565, low: 1161 (cubic feet per minute) RPM high: 179 Reversible Motor: Yes Motor Wattage: 15 watts Optional Accessories Outdoor LED light kit (004947) Outdoor Ceiling Fans Satin Nickel