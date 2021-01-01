Big Ass Fans Haiku Gunmetal Gray Low Profile Outdoor Ceiling Fan - Color: Grey

Advertisement
A sleek design and a smooth finish make the Haiku Gunmetal Gray Low Profile Outdoor Ceiling Fan by Big Ass Fans perfect for your modern outdoor space. An exclusive Gunmetal finish makes for a clean look. This smart fan includes incredible features including a free mobile app and compatibility with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and ecobee Smart Thermostats for ease of use. Aerodynamic blades and SenseME technology allow for quiet airflow and an automatic response to changes in temperature and humidity. Features a low-profile canopy. Color: Grey.