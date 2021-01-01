Big Ass Fans Haiku 84 Satin Nickel Uplight Haiku 84" Universal Mount 3 Blade Indoor Uplight Smart Ceiling Fan with Remote Control and Satin Nickel Motor / Body Handcrafted with premium materials and engineered with cutting-edge smart home technology, Haiku represents the pinnacle in style and innovation for home ceiling fans. More than 75 international awards attest to its quality, while its world-leading efficiency makes it the perfect choice for energy-conscious homeowners. Haiku Collection fans are offered in a variety of finishes and add a touch of sophistication to any home or commercial setting - including living rooms, offices or bedroom spaces. The durable airfoils are hand balanced and sound tested before leaving our facility allowing Haiku fans to provide silent airflow without wobbling, rattling or clicking. Haiku Uplight creates a luxurious aesthetic with soft, indirect illumination. It will accent your style and add depth to any space's design. Features SenseME technology allows indoor Haiku fans to respond automatically to temperature and humidity changes for maximum comfort, convenience and energy savings; works with ecobee smart thermostat Aerodynamic airfoils provide silent airflow to any commercial or residential indoor space Silence comes standard as each Haiku fan is hand balanced and sound tested in Lexington, KY Haiku 84" Uplight also available in base finish color: White base (Haiku 84 White Uplight) Oil Rubbed Bronze (Haiku 84 Oil Rubbed Bronze Uplight) Black base (Haiku 84 Black Uplight) Finish and Blade Variations (aircraft-grade aluminum airfoils): Satin Nickel mount finish includes Satin Nickel Aluminum blades Satin Nickel mount finish includes Driftwood Aluminum blades Fan is controllable by a remote control (included) Includes: (1) 20" and (1) 32" downrod (extension tubes) Manufactured in America Uses an energy efficient reversible 53.7 watt DC motor CUL, ETL, and CSA rated for dry locations Haiku Uplight fans are for indoor use only California Title 20 and 24 energy compliant Haiku Uplight fans do not support LED lighting accessory options Warranty Residential: 5 years Non-residential: 3 years Dimensions Blade Span: 84" Height: 29" (with 20" downrod) or 41" (with 32" downrod) Product Weight: with aluminum foils: 26 lbs. Mounting Universal Mount Sloped or Flat ceilings from 9-14+ ft. (1) 20" and (1) 32" extension tube for ceilings between 10.5' and 14' tall Haiku Uplight (ultra-violet) fans are universal mount only Blade Specifications Number of Blades: 3 Blades Included: Yes Reversible Blades: No Fan Blade Material: Aircraft-grade Aluminum (Finishes: Satin Nickel, Driftwood) Motor Specifications Speeds: 7 CFM (High): Aluminum Blades: 19,292 CFM (Low): Aluminum Blades: 5,983 RPM high: 135 Reversible Motor: Yes Motor Wattage: Aluminum Blades: 53.7 (max) Optional Accessories pack of (2) downrods (48" and 60") Warranty Residential: 5 years Non-Residential: 3 years Indoor Ceiling Fans Driftwood