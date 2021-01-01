Big Ass Fans Haiku 52 Black Universal Mount Haiku 52" Universal Mount 3 Blade Indoor Smart Ceiling Fan with Remote Control and Black / Motor Body - Ch

Big Ass Fans Haiku 52 Black Universal Mount Haiku 52" Universal Mount 3 Blade Indoor Smart Ceiling Fan with Remote Control and Black / Motor Body Features SenseME technology allows indoor Haiku fans to respond automatically to temperature and humidity changes for maximum comfort, convenience and energy savings; works with ecobee smart thermostat Aerodynamic airfoils provide silent airflow to any commercial or residential indoor space Silence comes standard as each Haiku fan is hand balanced and sound tested in Lexington KY Finish and Blade Variations (aircraft-grade aluminum airfoils): Black mount finish includes Black Aluminum blades Black mount finish includes Brushed Aluminum blades Black mount finish includes Brushed Copper Aluminum blades Black mount finish includes Caramel Bamboo blades Black mount finish includes Chrome blades Black mount finish includes Cocoa Bamboo blades Black mount finish includes Driftwood Aluminum blades Fan is controllable by a Remote Control (included) Fixture is compatible with sloped ceilings Includes (1) 20" and (1) 32" downrods (extension tubes) Manufactured in America Uses an energy efficient reversible 2 watt DC motor CSA rated for dry locations Energy Star approved California Title 24 energy compliant Warranty Residential: 5 years Non-residential: 3 years Dimensions Blade Span: 52" Height: 29" Width: 52" Product Weight: with aluminum foils: 15.5 lbs. with bamboo foils: 13 lbs. Mounting Universal Mount Sloped or Flat ceilings from 9-14+ ft. (1) 20" and (1) 32" extension tube (48" and 60") Other available mounts (not included): Low Profile Mount Flat ceilings as low as 8 - 9.5 ft. (1) 6" extension tube Blade Specifications Number of Blades: 3 Blades Included: Yes Reversible Blades: No Motor Specifications Speeds: 7 CFM high: 6597 (cubic feet per minute) Reversible Motor: Yes Motor Wattage: 2 watts Optional Accessories Indoor LED light kit (005344) Indoor Ceiling Fans Chrome