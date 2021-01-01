Big Ass Fans Haiku 52 Satin Nickel UV-C Haiku 52" Universal Mount 3 Blade Indoor UV-C Smart Ceiling Fan with Remote Control and Satin Nickel Motor / Body Handcrafted with premium materials and engineered with cutting-edge smart home technology, Haiku represents the pinnacle in style and innovation for home ceiling fans. More than 75 international awards attest to its quality, while its world-leading efficiency makes it the perfect choice for energy-conscious homeowners. Haiku Collection fans are offered in a variety of finishes and add a touch of sophistication to any home or commercial setting - including living rooms, offices or bedroom spaces. The durable airfoils are hand balanced and sound tested before leaving our facility allowing Haiku fans to provide silent airflow without wobbling, rattling or clicking. With the intuitive mobile phone app, you can set your Haiku fan to a predetermined schedule for effortless and automatic operation. With expert fan design and proprietary ultraviolet technology, Haiku UV-C has been verified through independent laboratory testing to kill 99.99% of SARS-CoV-2 (causes COVID-19) and other airborne pathogens while safely neutralizing allergens, odors, and fumes. Features SenseME technology allows indoor Haiku fans to respond automatically to temperature and humidity changes for maximum comfort, convenience and energy savings; works with ecobee smart thermostat Aerodynamic airfoils provide silent airflow to any commercial or residential indoor space Silence comes standard as each Haiku fan is hand balanced and sound tested in Lexington, KY Haiku 52" UV-C also available in base finish color: White base (Haiku 52 White UV-C) Oil Rubbed Bronze base (Haiku 52 Oil Rubbed Bronze UV-C) Black base (Haiku 52 Black UV-C) Finish and Airfoil Variations (aircraft-grade aluminum airfoils): Satin Nickel mount finish includes Caramel Bamboo blades Satin Nickel mount finish includes Cocoa Bamboo blades Satin Nickel mount finish includes Driftwood Aluminum blades Satin Nickel mount finish includes Satin Nickel Aluminum blades Fan is controllable by a remote control (included) Includes: (1) 20" and (1) 32" downrod (extension tubes) Manufactured in America Uses an energy efficient reversible 20.7 (max) watt DC motor CUL, ETL, and CSA rated for dry locations Haiku UV-C fans are for indoor use only California Title 20 and 24 energy compliant Haiku UV-C fans do not support LED lighting accessory options Warranty Residential: 5 years Non-residential: 3 years Dimensions Blade Span: 52" Height: 29" (with 20" downrod) or 41" (with 32" downrod) Product Weight: with aluminum foils: 15.5 lbs. with bamboo foils: 13 lbs. Mounting Universal Mount Sloped or Flat ceilings from 9-14+ ft. (1) 20" and (1) 32" extension tube for ceilings between 10.5' and 14' tall Haiku UV-C (ultra-violet) fans are universal mount only Blade Specifications Number of Blades: 3 Blades Included: Yes Reversible Blades: No Fan Blade Material: Aircraft-grade Aluminum (Finishes: Satin Nickel, Driftwood) Moso Bamboo: (Finishes: Cocoa Bamboo, Caramel Bamboo) Five layers of sustainably harvested bamboo Tensile strength of steel Motor Specifications Speeds: 7 CFM (High): Aluminum Blades: 6713 Bamboo Blades: 6597 CFM (Low): Aluminum Blades: 1389 Bamboo Blades: 1427 RPM high: 200 Reversible Motor: Yes Motor Wattage: Aluminum Blades: 20.7 Bamboo Blades: 26.6 Optional Accessories pack of (2) downrods (48" and 60") Warranty Residential: 5 years Non-Residential: 3 years Indoor Ceiling Fans Cocoa Bamboo