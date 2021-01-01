Big Ass Fans Haiku 52 Low Profile Black Haiku 52" Low Profile 3 Blade Indoor Smart Ceiling Fan with Remote Control and Black Motor / Body Caramel

Big Ass Fans Haiku 52 Low Profile Black Haiku 52" Low Profile 3 Blade Indoor Smart Ceiling Fan with Remote Control and Black Motor / Body Features Finish and Blade Variations (aircraft-grade aluminum airfoils): Black mount finish includes Black Aluminum blades Black mount finish includes Brushed Aluminum blades Black mount finish includes Brushed Copper Aluminum blades Black mount finish includes Caramel Bamboo blades Black mount finish incluldes Cocoa Bamboo blades Black mount finish includes Driftwood Aluminum blades Black mount finish includes Chrome blades Fan is controllable by a remote control (included) Able to be mounted on low ceilings Includes (1) 6" downrod (extension tube) Manufactured in America Uses an energy efficient reversible 16 watt DC motor CUL, ETL, and CSA rated for dry locations Energy star certified California Title 24 energy compliant Warranty Residential: 5 years Non-residential: 3 years Dimensions Blade Span: 52" Height: 12-5/16" Width: 52" Canopy Width: 6" Product Weight: with aluminum foils: 16.5 lbs. with bamboo foils: 14 lbs. Mounting Low Profile Mount Flat ceilings as low as 8 - 9.5 ft. (1) 6" extension tube Other available mounts (not included): Universal Mount Sloped or Flat ceilings from 9-14+ ft. (1) 20" and (1) 32" extension tubes (optional: 48" and 60") Blade Specifications Number of Blades: 3 Blades Included: Yes Reversible Blades: No Fan Blade Material: Aluminum or Bamboo Motor Specifications Speeds: 7 CFM (High) Aluminum Blades: 5629 Bamboo Blades: 5866 CFM (Low): Aluminum Blades: 1301 Bamboo Blades: 1483 RPM high: 177 Reversible Motor: Yes Motor Wattage: Aluminum Blades: 15.6 Bamboo Blades: 19.2 Optional Accessories Indoor LED light kit (005344) Indoor Ceiling Fans Caramel Bamboo