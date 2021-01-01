From gracie oaks
Haig 1 - Light Lantern Cone Pendant
Advertisement
Solbi, a 1-light pendant features an oil-rubbed bronze finish that will complement many contemporary decors. The cylinder-shaped frosted etched glass provides uninterrupted light to any space. This fixture is downlight direction, and takes one 100W E26 bulb, and is compatible with fluorescent, incandescent, and LED bulbs. UL Listed, Dry listed, and recommended for an indoor setting only. Can be installed on a sloped ceiling. Finish: Oil Rubbed Bronze