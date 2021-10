***** CLICK THE AUTHOR NAME "BUZZYBEEZ PUBLICATIONS" FOR MORE ACTIVITY BOOKS *****Fun animal word search puzzle book sketchbook paper for kids. This activity book has a fun collection of animal word search puzzles as well as blank sketchbook pages so your little ones can draw & sketch the animals they find, making it even more creative and fun! This will help reinforce their spelling, help to encourage and improve their vocabulary, memory, creativity and logic skills whilst providing plenty of enjoyment.There are 15 different word searches with solutions at the back of the book.There are a total of 60 + pages, which include the puzzles, sketchbook paper, and solutions.Perfect activity for home-schooling, traveling or any other occasion!Order Yours Now!