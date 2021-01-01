From allen + roth

allen + roth Hague 2 x 3 Gray Indoor Abstract Area Rug | 236676

$13.64
In stock
Buy at lowes

Description

The Hague Collection showcases traditional inspired designs that exemplify timeless styles of elegance, comfort, and sophistication. The meticulously woven construction of this piece boasts durability and will provide natural charm into your decor space. Made with Polypropylene in Turkey, and has Medium Pile. Spot Clean Only, One Year Limited Warranty. allen + roth Hague 2 x 3 Gray Indoor Abstract Area Rug | 236676

