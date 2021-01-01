From allen + roth
allen + roth Hague 2 x 3 Gray Indoor Abstract Area Rug | 236676
Advertisement
The Hague Collection showcases traditional inspired designs that exemplify timeless styles of elegance, comfort, and sophistication. The meticulously woven construction of this piece boasts durability and will provide natural charm into your decor space. Made with Polypropylene in Turkey, and has Medium Pile. Spot Clean Only, One Year Limited Warranty. allen + roth Hague 2 x 3 Gray Indoor Abstract Area Rug | 236676