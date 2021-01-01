Hagerstown Modern Acrylic Top 24" Single Bathroom Vanity Set

Quality-crafted and proudly made in the USA, the Hagerstown vanity collection features an acrylic integrated countertop pre-drilled for a single hole faucet mount. Built for extra durability and low maintenance, the cabinet’s clean lines and sophisticated profile are accentuated with a premium Canadian manufactured wood frame and soft-close glides. You have plenty of storage space with three drawers and five compartments. The top and middle drawers maximize storage space by concealing four usable compartments. A perfect choice for your renovation, the Hagerstown will fit your bathroom’s modern design and create a fresh look for your home. Base Finish: White