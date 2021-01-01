From jaipur living
Jaipur Living Haelyn Medallion Multicolor/ Olive Runner Rug (2'9"X8')
Power-Loomed Performance: the precision of design and machine-made quality offer a range of patterns, styles, and colors Everyday Luxury: made of durable 100% polyester with a subtle luster Low Pile: soft, low pile for an authentic vintage look Care and Cleaning: Blot stains immediately and clean using a mild soap mixed with equal parts white vinegar and water. Vacuum regularly with beater bar off. Rug Pad Recommended: provide extra cushioning and insulation with a felt rug pad