Hadrian 12" Flat Black And White 2 Light Flush Mount

Part of Hadrian Collection from Elegant LightingFlat black and white finishSimplistic designTwo tone coloration shadeFlat black finished metal hardwareMetal and frosted white glass fixtureBulb type: e12Number of lights: 2Dimmable: yesBulb included: noBulb wattage: 40wMaximum bulb wattage: 80wVoltage: 110v-125v.A no-nonsense design that blends seamlessly into a bedroom, kitchen, or office dÃ©cor, Hadrian collection flush-mount fixtures get the job done while providing a soothing ambiance. A cylindrical steel frame in a flat-black finish gives a pleasant contrast to the curved frosted white glass exterior and circular shade. A matching end cap in the center of the shade and studded accents along the top of the frame add additional personality to the overall look.