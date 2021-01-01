Noble House Hadlee Gray 3-Piece Wood Patio Conversation Set with Dark Gray Cushions

Featuring cross-back acacia wood frames and weather-resistant outdoor cushioning, this modular sectional loveseat will add a luxe, resort-like flair to any outdoor living area it finds itself a part of. Two single-armed components come included, one for the left side and one for the right, forming a seating arrangement comparable to a conventional loveseat when joined at their unarmed ends; they share a stylish and slatted square coffee table, also composed of 100% acacia. The set is completely configurable, able to round out any outdoor living area, whether together, apart or to accompany a larger ensemble of sectional outdoor furniture. For the patio, deck, porch or yard of modest proportions.