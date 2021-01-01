Haden Silt Green Dorchester Kettle

Painted glossy silt green, this stainless steel electric kettle starts your day with a warm cup of tea and a delightful pop of color. Inspired by traditional British homes, Haden brings warmth and charm to a morning essential with faux bois details, clean curves and stainless steel accents. Six preset temperatures give you options for brewing pour-over or French press coffee and various types of tea, and the kettle holds water at your desired temperature for up to 45 minutes. Pair with the matching toaster, microwave and drip coffee maker in the same soft, minty green for a coordinated kitchen with plenty of retro styleHaden of England has been making kettles for 75 years. Plastic and stainless steel BPA-free 6 preset temperatures: 110, 130, 175, 190, 200 and 212 Fahrenheit Reheat function maintains desired below-boiling temperature for up to 45 minutes LED screen Digital buttons on handle 1.7-L capacity 1,500 watts Hand wash only Imported