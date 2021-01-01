Signature Design by Ashley Haddigan Dining Room Chair, Dark Brown

UPHOLSTERED DINING ROOM CHAIRS: This pair of chairs is classically designed with fresh, cool touches. Dressed in luxurious finishes and feel-good materials, they're sure to be everyone's favorite seat HANDSOMELY CRAFTED: Made with wood in a dark brown finish. Cushioned seats are wrapped in vinyl faux leather upholstery SLEEK STYLE: The little details go a long way. The wide-slat, rake-back design with lumbar curve is a striking element that's sure to stand out in an eat-in kitchen, lofty apartment or dining room SET OF 2 CHAIRS: Each chair measures 19.75” W x 24.25” D x 40.25” H ASSEMBLY REQUIRED: Easy-to-follow instructions, hardware and tools included DIRECT FROM THE MANUFACTURER: Ashley Furniture goes the extra mile to package, protect and deliver your purchase in a timely manner BUY WITH CONFIDENCE: Designed and manufactured by Ashley Furniture Industries. The trusted source for stylish furniture, lighting, rugs, accessories and mattresses. For every taste and budget