Signature Design By Ashley - Haddigan Casual Large Upholstered Dining Room Bench - Dark Brown

Change the look and feel of a room in the home with the Signature Design by Ashley Haddigan Upholstered Dining Bench. This piece is designed to be comfortable as well as casual. This dark brown dining bench can be paired with an existing table and will make a sophisticated addition to the dining room area. The sturdy wood frame features a rich finish while the upholstered top provides a plush finishing touch. This oak dining bench will not only look elegant, but it also provides extra seating for guests. It's sturdy enough to hold people sitting on it yet lightweight enough to be easily moved from one spot to another when needed. It can be placed in a hallway, living room, family room or any other area that needs additional seating. Its neutral color and finish allows this item to go well with most decor. The Signature Design by Ashley Haddigan Upholstered Dining Bench requires some assembly before use.