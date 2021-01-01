From dainolite
Dainolite HAD-M Hadleigh 20" Wide Pendant Black / Gold Indoor Lighting Pendants
Dainolite HAD-M Hadleigh 20" Wide Pendant FeaturesConstructed from metalIncludes a fabric shadeSloped ceiling compatible(1) 100 watt maximum medium (E26) bulb requiredDimmable with compatible dimming bulbsUL, CUL, ETL, and CSA rated for damp locationsCovered under a 1 year manufacturer warrantyDimensionsFixture Height: 20"Width: 20"Depth: 20"Product Weight: 5 lbsShade Height: 20"Shade Width: 16"Shade Depth: 20"Canopy Height: 1"Canopy Width: 4-1/2"Electrical SpecificationsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 100 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Included: No Black / Gold