Hackney Geo Premium Cotton Blend Dog Sofa Bolster

Designed like a sofa, this Lounge Bed is guaranteed to provide snooze-worthy comfort. Bolstered side and center pillow unzip for easy maintenance and is overstuffed with hypo-allergenic green fiber. This premium cotton blend fabric is durable and luxurious to the touch. Great for medium to high traffic use, this fabric is perfect for those looking for a more unique bed. A small bed is perfect for dogs up to 15 lbs. Medium bed is perfect for dogs up to 45 lbs. A large bed is perfect for dogs up to 70 lbs. Extra Large bed is perfect for dogs up to 110 lbs. Size: Large