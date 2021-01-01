Secret Aardvark Habanero Hot Sauce | Made with Habanero Peppers & Roasted Tomatoes | Non-GMO, Low Sugar, Low Carb | Awesome Hot Sauce & Marinade 8 oz

Not Your Usual Hot Sauce: The flavor that kicks you in the mouth! A unique Caribbean/Tex-Mex hybrid made with flavorful habanero peppers and roasted tomatoes. Great as a sauce, marinade or holistic cure all. “Dump on Everything,” the Secret Aardvark compels you! Habanero & Fire Roasted Tomatoes: What’s Inside?: Tomatoes (Tomatoes and Fire Roasted Tomatoes, Tomato Juice, Citric Acid, Calcium Chloride), White Wine Vinegar, Carrots, Water, Yellow Onion, Habanero Chili Pepper (Habanero Chili Peppers, Water, Salt, Citric Acid), Mustard (Distilled Vinegar, Water, Mustard Seed, Salt, Turmeric, Spices), Organic Cane Sugar, Salt, Modified Food Starch, Garlic, Sunflower Oil, Herbs and Spices. How Spicy Is It? Medium; This hot sauce will start out a little sweet from the roasted red tomatoes and carrots, then the heat from the habanero peppers will kick you in the mouth. Sauce & Marinade: How do I use it? Put it on everything......Add to pizza, burgers, wings, burritos, tacos, chili, Bloody Mary, red beer, or use as a marinade! The possibilities are endless! Non-GMO & Made in the USA: Turns average into awesome! This hot sauce is non-GMO, contains no artificial flavors or colors. Vegan and Gluten Free. Proudly based in Portland, Oregon, Made In the USA.