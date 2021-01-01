Haad 2 - Drawer Nightstand

This nightstand has spacious countertops for everyday ornaments, cups, books, etc. Thick and stable load plate: made of durable and durable plates, the load is more secure. Firmly edge-sealing, carefully built: edge-sealing fit, not easy to lift, creating a rich home atmosphere. Creative design, change if you want, you can also use it as a desk, read books, play games, extraordinary experience. Bring four wheels: move freely, save effort, and go wherever you want. Easy to assemble and easy to disassemble. Color: Yellow Pear Wood