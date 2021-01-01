From dell

Dell HA30NM150 DA30NM150 USB-C AC Adapter 20v/12v/5v-1.5A/2A/2a, Original 30watt 08XTW5 0F17M7 Charger for Laptop/Tablet/Cell Phone.

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Dell HA30NM150 DA30NM150 USB-C AC Adapter 20v/12v/5v-1.5A/2A/2a.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com