V7 HA110 - Earphones with mic - in-ear - wired - 3.5 mm jack - black

Key Features and Benefits:High-fidelity soundStudio-quality sound and soft bass let you hear every note clearly wherever you are.Super comfortableThe soft silicone ear caps provide the upmost in-ear comfort for hours of listening enjoyment.Space-savingRight-angle 3.5 mm jack saves space where you need it. Reduce the possibility of damaging the audio jack of your device - the right-angle jack keeps it out of your way.Step up to the micThe In-line microphone has a button to pause and play your music and answer a call. The control you need, right at your fingertips.