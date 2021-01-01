Philips H9505 Noise-Canceling Wireless Over-Ear Headphones, Bluetooth, Black (TAH9505BK/00)

Inspiration. Motivation. Concentration. With excellent Active Noise Canceling and clear sound for calls, these wireless over-ear headphones have you covered. The fully integrated Google Assistant lets you get more done, hands-free. When the song deserves your full attention, these wireless headphones let you immerse. One external mic and one internal mic combine to filter out external noise. Cover the right ear cup to trigger Awareness Mode, and bring the world back in. The round earcups lend a distinctive sense of style. The over-ear fit creates a seal that passively isolates external noise. Perfectly tuned 40 mm drivers deliver deep bass, a balanced midrange, and sparkling high frequencies. Enhance the bass. Tone down the treble. The Philips Headphones app puts you in charge of the music you're listening to. Adjust levels yourself or choose from preset sound styles. You can also switch between preset ANC modes with a single tap..Awareness Mode. Let the world in when you need to.Google Fair Pair Support.Up to 27 Hours of Playback.Works with Mobile Digital Assistants.Multi-Device Pairing.Black.40 mm drivers. Deep bass, balanced midrange. Clear treble.Rounded over-ear design. Sleek looks, superb sound.Audio Cable Included for Wired Use.Philips Headphones app. Custom sound control.Hybrid Active Noise Canceling. Focus where you want it