Dell H815DW USB, Wireless, Network Ready Black & White Laser All-In-One Printer
Empower mobile collaboration with the Dell H815dw Cloud Multifunction Laser Printer..Network and Wireless Ready: USB 2.0 (high speed) Client port, Ethernet port (Gigabit), Port for Wireless Network(Embedded), USB 2.0 Host Port, NFC (Internal)14; 802.11 (b/g/n).Simplify printing tasks and maintenance with the Dell Printer Hub.Prints Up to 40 ppm.Get set up easily using the Dell Printer Easy Installer.Automatic duplexing (two sided printing).Easily print, scan, copy and fax with features such as the duplex automatic document feeder (DADF) and automatic two-sided printing..Uses 47GMHE, KNRMF cartridges.4-in-One: Print, Copy, Scan, Fax