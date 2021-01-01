Hinkley Lighting H5313 3 Light 21" Width Bathroom Vanity Light from the Plantation Collection Antique Polished Nickel Indoor Lighting Bathroom

Hinkley Lighting H5313 3 Light 21" Width Bathroom Vanity Light from the Plantation Collection Three Light 21" Width Bathroom Vanity Light from the Plantation CollectionFeatures:Clear Optic glass dome shadeMade of metalDesigned to cast a soft ambient light over a wide areaReversible Mounting - May be installed with the glass pointed upward or downwardsSuitable for damp locationsLamping Technologies:Bulb Base - Medium (E26): The E26 (Edison 26mm), Medium Edison Screw, is the standard bulb used in 120-Volt applications in North America. E26 is the most common bulb type and is generally interchangeable with E27 bulbs.Specifications:Number of Bulbs: 3Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 100Wattage: 300Height: 8.25"Width: 21"Extension: 6.75"HCO: 4.75"Shade Height: 5"Shade Width: 4.875"Backplate Height: 4.75"Backplate Width: 8"Energy Star: NoADA: NoSince 1922, Hinkley Lighting has been driven by a passion to blend design and function in creating quality products that enhance your life. Hinkley is continually recommended by interior and exterior designers, and is available to you through premier lighting showrooms across the country. They pride themselves in delivering superior customer service that is second to none. They know that you have goals when it comes to your home's décor, and they care about helping you achieve the final outcome you are looking for in every aspect. Vanity Light Antique Polished Nickel