Hinkley Lighting H5012 2 Light 16" Width Bathroom Vanity Light from the Shelly Collection Brushed Nickel Indoor Lighting Bathroom Fixtures Vanity

Hinkley Lighting H5012 2 Light 16" Width Bathroom Vanity Light from the Shelly Collection Two Light 16" Width Bathroom Vanity Light from the Shelly CollectionFeatures:Etched Opal glass pyramid shadeEtched glass shade offer creative patterns and designsMade of metalDesigned to cast light in an upward directionDesigned to cast light in a downward directionReversible Mounting - May be installed with the glass pointed upward or downwardsSuitable for damp locationsLamping Technologies:Bulb Base - Medium (E26): The E26 (Edison 26mm), Medium Edison Screw, is the standard bulb used in 120-Volt applications in North America. E26 is the most common bulb type and is generally interchangeable with E27 bulbs.Specifications:Number of Bulbs: 2Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 100Wattage: 200Height: 8.25"Width: 16"Extension: 7.75"HCO: 4.25"Shade Height: 5.375"Shade Width: 5.375"Backplate Height: 4.75"Backplate Width: 9"Energy Star: NoADA: NoSince 1922, Hinkley Lighting has been driven by a passion to blend design and function in creating quality products that enhance your life. Hinkley is continually recommended by interior and exterior designers, and is available to you through premier lighting showrooms across the country. They pride themselves in delivering superior customer service that is second to none. They know that you have goals when it comes to your home's décor, and they care about helping you achieve the final outcome you are looking for in every aspect. Vanity Light Brushed Nickel