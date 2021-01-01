From champion target
H4N Handy Portable Digital Recorder 2009 Version
Onboard X/Y Mics: High quality with easy to set selectable recording width (90 and 120 degrees) 2 XLR/TRS Inputs: Connect mics, instruments, and line level devices for added possibilities 24-bit/96kHz Recording: High resolution audio Expanded Capabilities: Built-in effects, audio interface mode, and onboard speaker make it the recorder of choice Included Accessories - old version: 2G SD card, power adaptor, microphone adaptor clip, foam windscreen, plastic case, USB cable, 2x AA batteries, Cubase LE, manual.