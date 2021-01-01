Hinkley Lighting H4652 Bolla 3 Light 24" Wide Bowl Pendant Brushed Bronze Indoor Lighting Pendants

From hinkley lighting
Hinkley Lighting H4652 Bolla 3 Light 24" Wide Bowl Pendant Features: Light Amber Seedy glass bowl shade included with the Brushed Bronze and Olde Bronze finish Etched Opal glass bowl shade included with the Brushed Nickel finish Seeded glass shades replicate the look of colonial glass Etched glass shades offer creative patterns and designs Metal construction Designed to cast light in an upward direction 5' of chain and 6' of wire included Suitable for dry locations Sloped ceiling compatible Specifications: Width: 23.3" Height: 26.5" Chain Length: 60" Wire Length: 72" Canopy Width: 6" Product Weight: 14 lbs Electrcial Specifications: Wattage: 300 watts Number of Bulbs: 3 Watts Per Bulb: 100 watts Bulb Base: Medium (E26) Voltage: 120v Bulb Included: No Brushed Bronze