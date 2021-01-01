From mitzi
Mitzi H373701 Miley Single Light 4" Wide LED Pendant Old Bronze Indoor Lighting Pendants
Advertisement
Mitzi H373701 Miley Single Light 4" Wide LED Pendant FeaturesConstructed of steelIncludes a white frosted glass shade(1) 6 watt maximum medium (E26) LED bulb included DimmableAdjustable 120" cord includedUL rated for damp locationsIncludes a 1 Year Limited Manufacturer warrantyDimensionsFixture Height: 26-3/4"Minimum Height: 32"Maximum Hanging Height: 29"Width: 4"Product Weight: 2.7 lbsCord Length: 120"Shade Height: 15-5/8"Shade Width: 4"Canopy Height: 5/8"Canopy Width: 4-3/4"Electrical SpecificationsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 6 wattsLumens: 520Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Type: LEDColor Temperature: 2700KColor Rendering Index: 9 CRIBulb Included: Yes Old Bronze