From mitzi
Mitzi H365701S Lana Single Light 9" Wide Pendant Polished Nickel Indoor Lighting Pendants
Mitzi H365701S Lana Single Light 9" Wide Pendant FeaturesConstructed of steelIncludes a clear ribbed glass shade(1) 40 watt maximum medium (E26) bulb requiredDimmable with compatible dimming bulbsAdjustable 120" cord includedUL rated for damp locationsIncludes a 1 Year Limited Manufacturer warrantyDimensionsFixture Height: 8-3/4"Minimum Height: 120"Maximum Hanging Height: 11-3/4"Width: 9"Product Weight: 1.8 lbsCord Length: 120"Shade Height: 7-3/4"Shade Width: 4-1/2"Canopy Height: 1-1/2"Canopy Width: 4-3/4"Electrical SpecificationsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 40 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Included: No Polished Nickel