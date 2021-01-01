From mitzi
Mitzi H344701 Renee 7" Wide Single Pendant with Frosted Glass Shade Aged Brass / Black Indoor Lighting Pendants
Mitzi H344701 Renee 7" Wide Single Pendant with Frosted Glass Shade Features Constructed from steel Includes a frosted glass shade (1) 60 watt maximum medium (E26) bulb required Adjustable 120" cord included UL rated for damp locations Covered under a 1 year limited manufacturer warranty Dimensions Fixture Height: 10" Width: 6-3/4" Depth: 6-3/4" Product Weight: 7 lbs Cord Length: 120" Canopy Width: 4-3/4" Electrical Specifications Max Wattage: 60 watts Number of Bulbs: 1 Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 watts Bulb Base: Medium (E26) Bulb Included: No Aged Brass / Black