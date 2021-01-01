From mitzi
Mitzi H339701 Megan 6" Wide Mini Pendant with Ceramic Shade Polished Nickel / Matte Black Indoor Lighting Pendants
Mitzi H339701 Megan 6" Wide Mini Pendant with Ceramic Shade FeaturesConstructed from steelIncludes a ceramic shade(1) 60 watt maximum medium (E26) bulb requiredAdjustable 240" cord includedUL rated for damp locationsCovered under a 1 year limited manufacturer warrantyDimensionsFixture Height: 9"Minimum Height: 9"Maximum Hanging Height: 129"Width: 5-3/4"Depth: 5-3/4"Product Weight: 10 lbsCord Length: 240"Canopy Width: 4-3/4"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 60 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Included: No Polished Nickel / Matte Black