H2O F Nebulite Floor Lamp by In-Es Art Design - Color: Black - Finish: Matte - (H2O F NEBULITE - 15)

The H2O F Nebulite Floor Lamp from In-Es Art Design is a sculptural lighting piece mimicking the alluring elements of the moon in its handcrafted nebulite form. For In-Es Art Design the moon is a source of inspiration with its mysterious personality and surprising surface details. The floor lamp reflects these qualities and the studios push for mixing art and design. Tension and clarity prove key elements in showcasing an artful approach to design, a point illustrated in the angle of the shade and its graphic steel frame. The half-dome shade is handcrafted using traditional techniques from nebulite, a material with deep texture realized from a blend of resin and fibers. Like the surface of the moon, the nebulite lends to an organic personality that comes through when the lights come on. Lamping inside silhouettes the fibers of the shade while escaping through the wide opening as a spacious aura of ambient lighting. In 2003, Italian artist and designer Ocilunam founded In-es.artdesign with a focus on diverse home lighting options. Most of In-es.artdesign's pieces utilize Nebulite, a fabric that, when stretched, represents the soft glow of the moon; the artist muses shadow and light coupled with bright color and textured materials to create each of his unique pieces. With a range of products spanning from pendant and floor lights to table lamps, wall sconces, and outdoor luminaries, In-es.artdesign brings an accessible luxury experience to the home. Color: Black.