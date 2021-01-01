From jesco lighting
Jesco Lighting H2L516M3080-WF 4" Single Light 3000K Integrated LED Track Head with 37 Degree Beam Spread for H-Track Systems Black Track Lighting
Jesco Lighting H2L516M3080-WF 4" Single Light 3000K Integrated LED Track Head with 37 Degree Beam Spread for H-Track Systems Features:COB (Chips on Board) LED technology for high performance with low power consumption330° horizontal and 90° vertical aim adjustmentCrafted from die-cast aluminum housing with powder coat paintReplaces up to a 70W metal halide fixtureFor H-track systemsDimensions:Height: 8.625"Diameter: 3.625"Depth: 4.5625"Electrical Specifications:Bulb Base: Integrated LEDBulb Included: YesNumber of Bulbs: 1Dimmable: YesLED: YesVoltage: 120Wattage: 27Color Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index (CRI): 80Lumens: 2403Beam Spread: 37 Black