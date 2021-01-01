From mitzi
Mitzi H294701L Julia Single Light 15" Wide Pendant Polished Nickel / Black Indoor Lighting Pendants
Advertisement
Mitzi H294701L Julia Single Light 15" Wide Pendant FeaturesConstructed from metalIncludes a fabric shadeSloped ceiling compatible(1) 60 watt maximum medium (E26) bulb requiredAdjustable 120" cord includedUL rated for damp locationsCovered under a 1 year limited manufacturer warrantyDimensionsFixture Height: 20-1/4"Width: 15-1/4"Depth: 15-1/4"Product Weight: 5 lbsCord Length: 120"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 60 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Shape: A19Bulb Included: No Polished Nickel / Black